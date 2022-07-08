Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.40 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

