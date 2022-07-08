Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.40 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after buying an additional 279,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,844,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,202,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

