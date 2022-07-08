Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.64 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $384.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

