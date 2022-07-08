Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $655,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $715,000.

HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

