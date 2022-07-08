Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

