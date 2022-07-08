Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,536,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,709,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

