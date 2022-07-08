Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

TAP opened at $54.63 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

