Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 205,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 260,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 359.2% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 45,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 707,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in STORE Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

STOR opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

