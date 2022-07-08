Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,707 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.68 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

