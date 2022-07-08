Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 19,382 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

