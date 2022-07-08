Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,050 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 842.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $83,387,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 60,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $22,507,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 151,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $688.41 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $658.53 and a 200 day moving average of $723.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

