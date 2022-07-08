Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 8,565 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NiSource by 125.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 118,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 65,933 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NYSE NI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

