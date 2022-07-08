Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 96,589 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,589 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.06. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

