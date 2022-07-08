Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 41.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Copart by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

