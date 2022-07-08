Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in PPL by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.25 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

