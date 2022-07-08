Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHR opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

