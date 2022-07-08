Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,316 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,316 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,835,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,005,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

