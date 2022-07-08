Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 16,410 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRO opened at $21.83 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

