Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,593 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,823,000 after buying an additional 287,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after buying an additional 92,077 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,020,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 474,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

