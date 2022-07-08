Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,017 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after buying an additional 1,117,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pinterest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,940,000 after buying an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Pinterest by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after buying an additional 1,309,216 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 669,934 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $77.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.