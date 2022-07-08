Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,055 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

