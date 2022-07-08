Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,445 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.48.

Assurant stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.35. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

