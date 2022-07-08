Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,655 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 809,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $116.34 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

