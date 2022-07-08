Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,012 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $383.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

