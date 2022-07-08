Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 73,788 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after acquiring an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

