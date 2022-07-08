Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 86 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.