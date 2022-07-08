Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 3,237,309 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,134,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 640,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 400,211 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 4.23. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

