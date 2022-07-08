Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,235.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

