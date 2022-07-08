Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,033 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

