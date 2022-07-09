10,202 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

