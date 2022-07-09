118,613 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.