1,446 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $112.96 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

