14,939 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at $824,777.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

