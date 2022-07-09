1,633 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,778,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.75. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $362.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

