17,347 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in MGIC Investment by 26.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 184,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $588,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in MGIC Investment by 222.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 104,848 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

