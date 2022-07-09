1,980 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,119. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $110.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

