2,419 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.85 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

