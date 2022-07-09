2,612 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,612 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,178. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

