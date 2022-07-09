27,581 Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 22.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $5,952,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 276,886 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $874.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. Citigroup lowered their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,033 shares of company stock worth $2,374,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.