2,761 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $383,693.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,138. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

