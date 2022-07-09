3,382 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,725,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 647,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

TCOM opened at $26.16 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.