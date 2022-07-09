3,616 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Greif by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Greif by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

