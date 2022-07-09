3,756 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

