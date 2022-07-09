4,658 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

