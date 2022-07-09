4,725 Shares in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,552,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 8,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Shares of AMSF opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $257,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.