47,788 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $64,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $190,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.45. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

