5,355 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after buying an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,476.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CENT opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

