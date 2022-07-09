5,476 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,963,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 129,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $71.17 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

