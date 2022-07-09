6,338 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in HNI by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

HNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

