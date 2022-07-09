AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $205.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.42. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

